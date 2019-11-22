The stabbing occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Friday on the Broad Street Line at Logan station and the teenagers got off at the Olney stop before walking to Einstein Medical Center, which is a quarter of a mile from the station, police said. One teenager was stabbed once in the left side of the abdomen and is stable condition. Police said they were unable to determine what part of the body the stab wounds were in for the teenager who is in critical condition.