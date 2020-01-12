A man in his 30s died after being stabbed once in the neck Saturday in Center City, police say.
The attack happened after an altercation around 6:15 p.m. outside a restaurant at 17th and Sansom Streets, near Rittenhouse Square. The block is home to Luke’s Lobster, Head Start Shoes, the women’s clothing store Shop Sixty Five, and Liberti Church.
The injured man was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he died.
Police say an arrest has been made and the weapon recovered, but details have not been released.