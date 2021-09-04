Turkey Hill employee Michael White had just met with Coatesville Police Officer William Cahill and his partner in an office at the store on West Kings Highway on Friday, where he admitted to stealing more than $3,000 from the cash register over the last several months, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

White told the officers he would return $200 he took that day and an additional $3,000 that was in a safe at home, according to the DA’s Office.

The officers told him he was free to leave to go get the money, and just after Cahill shook his hand, White shoved him and stabbed him in the head and face with a knife multiple times, the DA’s Office said Saturday in a release announcing White, 20, of Manheim, Lancaster County, had been charged with attempted murder and other offenses.

Cahill, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, underwent surgery at Reading Hospital and was expected to be released Saturday.

“Yesterday was a harsh reality check of just how scary and dangerous the job of law enforcement is,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement Saturday. “It is imperative that we never take for granted the sacrifice law enforcement makes for the safety and protection of others. Every one of them is a true hero, especially today Officer Cahill.”

White is charged with attempted criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses. He is being held without bail at Chester County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 15, according to the DA’s Office.

“It’s an indescribable feeling to get a call that one of your officers is down,” said Coatesville Police Chief Jack Laufer in a statement. “The entire Coatesville City Police Department is thankful to the first responders and the staff at Reading Hospital for putting our friend and colleague on the path to recovery.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call Chester County Detective Dave Nieves at 610-344-4605.