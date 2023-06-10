A man was killed in a Main Line stabbing authorities are calling a homicide

A 31-year-old Ardmore man was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in Lower Merion Township in what law enforcement officials are calling an apparent homicide.

Police responding to a report of a stabbing around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cricket Avenue and Cricket Terrace in the township’s Ardmore section found Michael Thomas Sides suffering from stab wounds, according to a statement issued by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Merion Township Police Superintendent Michael J. McGrath.

Thomas was pronounced dead about an hour later at Lankenau Medical Center. An autopsy was scheduled for later Saturday, the statement said.

Indications are that the stabbing followed an earlier “altercation” in a nearby bar, authorities said. An investigation by county detectives and Lower Merion police continues, although the suspect appears to have been identified by them.

Authorities would not say whether that person was in custody. But a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said in an email: “We are not looking for the suspect. But still looking for witnesses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Merion police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomer County Detectives at 610-278-3368. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.

This is a developing story and will be updated.