The stabbing of a 22-year-old man, who was hospitalized in critical condition, and a triple shooting in which a teenager and two adults were seriously wounded Saturday night in North Philadelphia were under investigation, police said.
In the first incident, a 22-year-old man was stabbed once in his left side in the 1300 block of West Cambria Street about 8:40 p.m. He underwent surgery at Temple University Hospital.
No arrests had been made, and no weapon had been recovered, police said.
The triple shooting was reported about 25 minutes later near the corner of 18th and Dauphin Streets.
A 56-year-old man was shot multiple times in his right leg; a 17-year-old girl, once in her left shoulder; and a 59-year-old woman, once in the stomach. All three were taken to Temple University Hospital and were listed in stable condition.
No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered.