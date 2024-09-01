Park ranger among 4 people stabbed in 3 incidents in a single day in Philly

A Philadelphia park ranger was among four people stabbed in three incidents in less than 12 hours throughout the city Sunday, police said.

The park ranger, a 40-year-old man, was stabbed in the head and near his right eye during a scuffle with a man at 18th and Walnut Streets in Rittenhouse Square at 4:18 p.m., police said. A weapon was recovered and an arrest was made, though police provided no additional details.

The ranger was reported in stable condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Shortly before that stabbing, two men, ages 27 and 63, were stabbed in an arm and the head, respectively, while inside a deli on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue in Kensington just after 4 p.m., police said.

Both were taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where they were reported in stable condition.

No arrests had been made.

And around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old woman walked into Temple Hospital with two stab wounds to her right upper back, police said. She was reported in stable condition.

Police had not determined where that stabbing occurred and had not recovered any weapons or made any arrests.