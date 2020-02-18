Ooteedee!
The Flyers are once again set to host Star Wars Day during their game against the Minnesota Wild at the Wells Fargo Center March 14, and fans may finally get to learn whether Gritty is a Jedi or a Sith when he unveils a new costume.
Given Gritty is a rebel with a dark side, it’s anyone’s guess whether the internet’s favorite phantom menace will turn out to be a Darth Grittyus or a Mace Grittydu. But a promo ad dropped by the Flyers Tuesday shows Gritty wielding a blue light saber, a color typically associated with Jedis.
The First Order of business for fans who attend the game will be to grab a custom Gritty-themed Star Wars poster created by local artist Corey Danks.
Those who buy a special ticket package will also get a shirt designed by Danks, which blends the Millennium Falcon into the Flyers logo.
Imperial and rebel forces from Star Wars fan groups like the 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion, along with droids, will be patrolling the Wells Fargo Center, ready to take photos with young Padawans and old Yodas alike.
Spectators are also encouraged to attend in costume.
Do or do not. There is no try.
According to a news release, there also will be “in-game surprises” and themed food and beverage specials, although attending any Philly sporting event is already like walking into the Cantina.
And in some dark corner of the arena, we hope, will be Baby Yoda standing quietly sipping an Arctic Splash and eating Crab Fries.