Workers at a Starbucks in Center City who voted last month to unionize are set to conduct a 24-hour strike starting early Friday morning to protest what they allege are the company’s union-busting tactics.

The workers at the Starbucks at 12th and Walnut Streets voted in June to become the fifth unionized Starbucks in Philadelphia. Workers at the other four stores voted in favor of unionizing in May.

The strike started at 5:30 a.m. Friday and is scheduled to conclude at 5:25 a.m. Saturday.

Starbucks Workers United said in a news release Thursday evening that workers at the 12th and Walnut store allege intimidation, retaliation, and other abuses.

Workers at nearly 200 Starbucks stores across the United States have unionized, the labor organization said.

Last week, the company announced it was closing its store at 10th and Chestnut Streets, along with 15 other locations elsewhere in the country.

The company cited safety concerns among the workforce and said the unionization drives had nothing to do with closing decisions. The 10th and Chestnut Street store is not one of the locations where workers voted to unionize.

The coffee giant reported an estimated $29 billion in annual revenue and 383,000 employees worldwide in 2021.