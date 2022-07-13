A Center City Starbucks is one of more than a dozen locations closing across the country due to safety concerns.

The Starbucks on 10th and Chestnut Street, is one of 16 Starbucks locations closing after the coffee chain said stores had faced issues of safety, racism and drug use.

In a letter posted to the Starbucks website, CEO Howard Schultz said that Starbucks would need to “modernize” to meet many of the challenges the company faced.

“However, like so much of the world right now, the Starbucks business as it is built today is not set up to fully satisfy the evolving behaviors, needs and expectations of our partners or customers,” Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wrote in a statement. “It is not designed for the future we aspire to for ourselves and the communities in which we serve.”

The stores — including other locations in Seattle, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. — will be closing by the end of July. Employees will be transferred to other locations.

In 2018, two Black men waiting for their friend were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks at 18th and Spruce streets. The viral video of the arrests sparked national outrage and prompted company-wide change, with the company closing all of its 8,000 stores for one day for “racial-bias education.”

As safety concerns begin to grow across Starbucks stores, the company said, some of the policies are being revisited.

In a statement posted to the Starbucks website, senior vice presidents of Starbucks’ U.S. operations Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson wrote that employees would receive active shooter training and that individual stores would now be able to close a restroom or even an entire store permanently if it wasn’t possible to maintain a safe environment.

Starbucks also faces an unprecedented wave of unionization recently, with as many as 180 stores across the country unionized, according to Starbucks Workers United. In May, employees at four Philadelphia shops voted to unionize — with workers at two stores voting unanimously.

Stores that voted to unionize are at 3401 Walnut St., near Penn Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 600 S. Ninth St, and Center City’s 1900 Market St. The store slated for closure did not vote to unionize.

The announcement that the stores were closing came on Monday, the same day Starbucks Workers United said that the National Labor Relations Board was prosecuting Starbucks for labor law violations in New York. Last month, the National Labor Relations Board asked a federal court to order Starbucks to stop interfering with unionization efforts at its U.S. stores.

It was the third time the board filed a case in federal court against Starbucks since December, when a store in Buffalo, New York, became the company’s first location in decades to unionize. Also in June, Starbucks announced it would be closing a store in Ithaca, New York, after the store had already voted successfully to unionize.

The Associated Press contributed to this article