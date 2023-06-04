Teen killed by Pa. State Police on I-95 after allegedly hitting 2 troopers

An 18-year-old Delaware County man was shot and killed by police after he hit two Pennsylvania State Police troopers with his vehicle on Interstate 95 near Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, officials said.

Anthony Allegrini Jr., of Glenn Mills, was pronounced dead on the scene by Philadelphia Fire Department medics. The troopers suffered minor injuries during the encounter, according to police.

At around 3:30 a.m., two state troopers responding to reports of street racing and shots fired were struck by Allegrini’s vehicle after they attempted to approach it and it “failed to yield,” according to a statement issued by the state police. That’s when one officer discharged his weapon, striking Allegrini, according to the statement.

When those troopers had first arrived at the scene, they found “numerous vehicles and pedestrians illegally blocking the roadway” near Penn’s Landing, and automobiles were performing tricks for the assembled audience, including “burnouts” and “drifting,” according to the statement. They were also aware of a report of shots fired in the area, police said.

The shooting came at the end of an evening where police received multiple reports of large drag-racing incidents in North and Northeast Philadelphia.

Just before midnight, there were reports of “a large crowd and hundreds of vehicles” blocking streets around Torresdale and Cottman Avenues, and that an officer was surrounded by a crowd that was also jumping on her vehicle.

Just after 1 a.m., more than 100 drag racers and a large crowd were reported in the area of Poquessing and Bustleton Avenues.

It is unclear if those incidents were related to the later reports of drag racing that drew state police to I-95 and led to the shooting of Allegrini. The state police news release did note that “similar incidents had been reported earlier in the evening with Pennsylvania State Police requested to assist the agencies handling.”

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is involved in the shooting investigation, and offered no further comment. A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson said no additional information was available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.