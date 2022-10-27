Prosecutors in Bucks County announced Thursday that the man who shot three people outside an Upper Southampton bar earlier this month, killing two of them, acted in self defense and will not be charged.

One of the surviving aggressors, however, will face simple assault charges, District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced at a news conference in Doylestown.

Weintraub said Liam Hughes, 21, was attacked by a group of men in the parking lot of Steam Food & Pub on Oct. 7 after an argument started by the victims turned violent.

“Their deaths were not necessary. They didn’t need to die,” Weintraub said, expressing his remorse to the families of Steven A. Panebianco and Raymond Farrell IV. “Maybe 20, even 10 years ago, they wouldn’t have died.”

Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Farrell, of Philadelphia, died after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of a strip mall on Second Street Pike that houses Steam.

Ultimately, a close examination of the evidence in the shooting, which was recorded by nearby surveillance cameras, proved to Weintraub that Hughes’ use of deadly force was justifiable. For one, Weintraub said, Hughes, of Levittown, was “considerably smaller” than his attackers, and he attempted multiple times to leave the scene while being attacked.

Hughes, an automobile technician and military reservist, had a concealed-carry permit and warned the group that he was armed, according to Weintraub. He also fully cooperated with police, and called 911 moments after firing the fatal shots, remaining on scene until officers arrived.

There was no trace of alcohol in his blood at the time of the shooting, Weintraub said. He suffered a concussion and bruising to his forehead during the attack.

In a recording of that 911 call, played Thursday by Weintraub, Hughes told a dispatcher the men cornered him and mocked him before the attack, saying they were going to urinate on his car

“They jumped me,” Hughes said. “I had to.”

Hughes declined to comment when reached Thursday, referring a reporter to his attorney, Michael John.

In a statement, John thanked Weintraub and county detectives for what he called “a thorough investigation.”

“It is tragic what occurred, but Mr. Hughes is a law abiding citizen and an active member of our military who did absolutely nothing wrong in this case,” John said.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed a group of men including Panebianco, Farrell, and Michael Michell, 24, standing next to an SUV in the parking lot of Steam about 11:30 on the night of the shooting.

» READ MORE: A fatal shooting outside a Bucks County bar may have been in self-defense, police say

As the group lingers, Hughes and another man can be seen walking toward Hughes’ car, which was parked next to the group’s SUV. Weintraub said the two groups had no interaction inside the bar, meeting for the first time in the parking lot.

Hughes asked Michell to stop leaning on his car, so he could drive away, Weintraub said. Michell agreed, but when Hughes went to get into his car moments later, Farrell wouldn’t stop leaning on the vehicle.

Panebianco, who was swaying on his feet and visibly intoxicated, threw the first punch as Hughes and Farrell argued, Weintraub said. Farrell joined in the fight, and hit Hughes several times, as did Michell.

Panebianco also punched Hughes’ friend, who then ran inside to get help from Steam’s security. Meanwhile, Farrell and Hughes fell to the ground between the cars as they continued to fight.

Hughes attempted to break away and get in his car, but Farrell pulled him out of the driver’s seat. During the melee, Hughes reached into his car and grabbed his gun, firing eight times, Weintraub said.

Farrell was hit four times at point-blank range, and Panebianco was shot twice. Another member of the group, who Weintruab said appeared to attempt to de-escalate the fight, was shot in the arm but later recovered.

Michell was arraigned early Thursday on simple assault for his role in the fight, Weintraub said. There was no indication Thursday that he had hired an attorney.

Had Panebianco and Farrell survived the encounter, they would also have faced assault charges “or worse,” according to Weintraub.