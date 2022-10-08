Two people were shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot outside the Steam Pub bar and grill, a well-known venue in a Southampton, Bucks County, shopping center.

Details were few as of Saturday morning, but police were called to the scene about 11:30 p.m. with reports that multiple people had been shot and that a large crowd had gathered outside the restaurant — a converted train station located in the shopping center off Second Street Pike.

Manuel Gamiz Jr., a spokesman for Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, told The Inquirer Saturday morning that investigators are “still gathering all the facts and hope to release something later today.”

Southampton police told NBC10 that two others were hospitalized as the result of the shooting, which occurred during an altercation in the parking lot, and that two people are in custody.

“We are thoroughly looking through all the locations that would have possible video surveillance or just regular cameras,” Southampton Police Chief Dominic Varacallo told NBC10.

According to the Steam Pub website, a band was scheduled to play live inside at about the same time that the shooting was reported. The pub-style venue was converted into a bar and restaurant from an old train station in 2012. It is adjacent to a shopping center anchored by an Oskar Huber furniture store, just off busy Street Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.