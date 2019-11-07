The legend of Dinah goes like this: After the Battle of Germantown in October 1777, Dinah was alone at Stenton when two British soldiers arrived, and, intent on burning the place down, went to the barn to get straw. Shortly afterward, a British patrol officer arrived, looking for deserters. She told him they were hiding in the barn. The would-be arsonists, believed to be deserters, were apprehended and led away.