“You go to somebody in that group and you say, ‘I want so-and-so dead.’ They don’t care who it is, they don’t want to know the reason why. All they want to know is, ‘Will you give me portraits of dead presidents on green paper called money?' If you can come up with the money, they will kill somebody for you,” said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media about the case.