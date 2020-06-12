A West Oak Lane man who police said was a hit man has been charged with killing four men.
Steven Williams, 25, of the 6900 block of Ogontz Ave., was behind bars for unrelated crimes at the State Correctional Institution-Mahanoy in Schuylkill County when detectives brought him back to Philadelphia Wednesday and charged him with the string of slayings, police records show.
From September 2018 through May 2019, police say, Williams was paid thousands of dollars to execute four Philadelphia men who are only linked by how they died and who killed them. William Crawford, 35, was gunned down while getting out of his car in Rhawnhurst; Jermaine Simmons, 39, was shot dead while sitting in a parked car in West Oak Lane; Richard Isaac, 31, was shot in the head and chest while sitting on the front porch of a home in East Mount Airy; and Leslie Carrol, 46, was slain while sitting in his son’s car with the engine running in Francisville.
Williams initially denied any knowledge of the slayings, police said, but when confronted with evidence, said he knew of the crimes but that others had conspired to make him the “fall guy.".
.
A law enforcement source said Williams was part of crew of a hit men who killed for money.
“You go to somebody in that group and you say, ‘I want so-and-so dead.’ They don’t care who it is, they don’t want to know the reason why. All they want to know is, ‘Will you give me portraits of dead presidents on green paper called money?' If you can come up with the money, they will kill somebody for you,” said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media about the case.
The investigation is ongoing, said the source.
Police said William’s first victim, William Crawford, was slain the morning of Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018in what authorities said was a case of “murder for hire.”
At 9:12 a.m. the day of the slaying, Philadelphia police officers responded to the 1900 block of Hartel Avenue and found Crawford, 35, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back.
After Crawford parked his white Dodge Journey in front of a home on the block, police say, he was approached by Williams, wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the back. After shooting Crawford, the gunman ran westbound toward Loretto Ave, police said.
After Crawford’s death, his father, Stanley, founded the Families of Unsolved Murders Project, a grassroots organization that seeks to bring attention to cold cases.
On Friday, Crawford said he felt a “sigh of relief” that Williams had been charged in his son’s death.
“One thing that helps a little bit more is that he was charged with three other murders. So, my premise has always been to help other families as well as my family,” Crawford added.
Williams’ second victim, Jermaine Simmons, 39, was shot to death Feb. 10, 2019, police said. Simmons was sitting inside his vehicle in front of his house, on the 7500 block of Forrest Ave., when a black vehicle pulled along side of him and two shooters opened fire from the front seat and the rear seat of the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to police.
Williams’ third victim, police said, was Richard Isaac, 31, who was fatally shot in the head and chest while sitting on a front porch in the 100 block of Meehan St. in East Mount Airy, March 25, 2019.
Leslie Carroll Sr., 46, Williams’ fourth alleged victim, died from multiple gunshot wounds suffered on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of West Girard Avenue at 4:55 p.m. and found Carroll mortally wounded inside a car.
Carroll was sitting in his son’s car, with the engine running, when a vehicle pulled along side him, police said. A gunman opened fire and sped away westbound on Girard Ave., they said.
Staff writer Mike Newall contributed to this report.