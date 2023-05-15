Sting and Shaggy will bring the One Fine Day fest to the Mann Center

British rock star Sting and Jamaican rapper and singer Shaggy are teaming up to perform at and present One Fine Day, a day-long two-stage festival to be held at the Mann Center on Sept. 9.

The festival is an only-in-Philadelphia event which will put to use both the TD Pavilion at the Mann and venue’s Skyline Stage, in a layout similar to the one used when Hall & Oates’ Hoagie Nation fest was staged on the Mann campus in 2021.

Along with the former Police leader born Gordon Sumner and “Boombastic” hitmaker born Orville Burrell, the lineup features the virtuosic funk bassist Thundercat, Jamaican singer-rapper-guitarist Koffee, New Orleans spoken word party band Tank & the Bangas, and New York all-female mariachi band Flor De Toloache.

Philly blue and rap stalwart G. Love, Italian French vocalist Giordana Angi, and Trinidadian soca group Kes are also on the bill of the fest, which takes its name from the 2017 Sting single, “One Fine Day,” a 2017 Sting single that addresses climate change.

Sting and Shaggy have been friends and collaborators for years, bonding over a shared love of reggae, which underpinned such early Police hits as “Roxanne.” In 2022, the two — who are both managed by the Cherrytree Music Company — teamed up for an album of Frank Sinatra covers called Com Fly Wid Me.

“I love how Shaggy and I effortlessly push each other to the creative edges,” Sting said in a statement. “After having made the 44/876 album together and recording an album of Frank Sinatra covers in a reggae style, a day of hits and musical adventures in one of our favorite cities seemed like the next illogical step!”

Shaggy added: “Sting is a catalyst for musical curiosity. When we collaborate, we combine our musical tastes, individual cultures and a sense of wonder. We wanted to invite some of our favorite musicians to gather in real time and share that very vibe at ‘One Fine Day.’”

Tickets go on sale first through a presale available to Sting fan club members that starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 10 p.m. Thursday.Tickets go on sale to the general public via ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Friday May 19.

VIP package options include access to a lounge where Sting’s wine, Toscana IGT from Il Palagio — of course, the worldly rock star has his own wine — will be paired with cheeses from Di Bruno Brothers.