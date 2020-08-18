With production shut down on Season 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo apparently has time for a summer gig that doesn’t involve saving the world from monsters.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Matarazzo — known to millions as Dustin Henderson — is working as a runner at a restaurant on Long Beach Island where other family members are employed. Apparently even a hat and mask wasn’t enough of a disguise to fool some customers. The publication didn’t name the restaurant, but members of his family are known to work at Bird & Betty’s in Beach Haven, whose Instagram feed featured a shot of the 17-year-old actor earlier this summer.
The Little Egg Harbor Township native’s band, Work in Progress, which also includes his brother Carmen and sister Sabrina, also played Bird & Betty’s last summer.
Matarazzo’s unlikely to need money. Besides Stranger Things, he’s also the know-it-all kid in those Verizon FIOS commercials. Maybe, like so many of us, he just wanted to get out of the house.