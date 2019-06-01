A street shooting in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city Friday night has left one man dead and another in critical condition, police said.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue, where an unidentified man was shot three times in a leg and once in the chest, police said. Responding officers took him to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:26.
A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the same incident. Police took him to Temple Hospital, where he was in critical condition.
Police said they recovered a weapon at the scene, but no arrests have been made.
No other details were immediately available.