A former professor spent thousands in government research grants at Philadelphia strip clubs and stuck Drexel University with a $190,000 bill, government lawyers alleged Monday.
The Justice Department said the school had agreed to pay nearly $190,000 to avoid a potential lawsuit from the government over the exorbitant tab run up by Chikaodinaka D. Dwankpa over a decade with money he was supposed to have used for energy and naval — not navel — research.
As chair of the university’s electrical and computer engineering department, Dwankpa received thousands of dollars in federal funds between 2007 and 2017. But university auditors discovered his misspending at establishments including Cheerleaders and Club Risque in South Philadelphia and the Tacony Club in Tacony in 2017.
The school also turned up evidence that Dwankpa spent grant money at sports bars and on iTunes purchases.
“This is an example of flagrant and audacious fraud, and a shameful misuse of public funds,” U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in a statement.
The university had reported Dwankpa and cooperated with the investigation, government lawyers said. Once confronted, Nwankpa repaid $53,328 to Drexel, resigned from the school, and was barred from receiving further federal grants for six months.
Since then, Drexel has instituted additional training for faculty and and staff and beefed up its auditing controls, said Niki Gianakaris, a university spokesperson.
“Drexel takes allegations of unethical or unlawful business conduct on the part of any members of the university community very seriously and remains committed to being in full compliance with all billing regulations and requirements,” she said.
Nwankpa could not be reached immediately for comment Monday.