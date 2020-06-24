“Many of our youth are telling us they don’t feel safe, they’re not feeling heard or represented in our schools. This is unequivocally not acceptable,” Melissa Gilbert, president of the Lower Merion School Board, said during a virtual board meeting Monday night, as she announced a committee on equity and anti-racism. (Later in the meeting, the board solicitor read several comments from students, including one who said “Racism runs deep here,” and “the recent milquetoast statements are not going to cut it.”)