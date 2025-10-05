He served over 40 years in prison until his case was dropped. Then, ICE detained him.

After spending over 40 years of a life sentence in the State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon for first-degree murder, Subramanyam “Subu” Vedam was set to be released, corrections officials confirmed. Instead, he ended up in Pennsylvania’s largest immigrant detention center.

Charges were dismissed on Thursday in a case that dates back to the 1980s, when Vedam, then a student at Pennsylvania State University, was arrested and later charged with killing Thomas Kinser of Boalsburg, Pa.

But upon his release, “due to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer issued in 1988,” Vedam was transferred into ICE custody, according to a statement from Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections.

“We are disappointed that Subu has been taken into ICE custody,” said Vedam’s sister, Saraswathi Vedam, in a statement shared via email with the Inquirer by a spokesperson for his legal team. “This immigration matter is a remnant of Subu’s original murder conviction which has now been overturned.”

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, while still in the prison in Huntingdon, instead of going free, Vedam was turned over to ICE, according to Mike Truppa, a spokesperson for Vedam’s legal team.

As of Saturday afternoon, he was being detained at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Clearfield County, according to Truppa.

A spokesperson for ICE could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

In August, Vedam’s case was overturned, according to court documents. The Centre Daily Times reported at the time that this decision came after a finding that Vedam’s due process rights were violated. This week, the state decided to dismiss the case against Vedam, court documents indicate.

“Since that wrongful conviction has been officially vacated, and the charges against Subu have been dismissed, we have asked the immigration court to re-open the case and account for the fact that Subu has been exonerated,” Vedam’s sister said in a statement.