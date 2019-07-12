According to FRAC, during the 2017-18 school year (the latest data available), 638,000 Pennsylvania children received a free or reduced-price lunch on an average school day. But in July 2018, only about 89,000 Pennsylvania children received a summer lunch. This means that just 14 of every 100 low-income kids who got school lunch also ate summer lunch, FRAC reported. Pennsylvania ranks 28th out of all 50 states in this regard.