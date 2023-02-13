Here’s how 12 newspapers responded to the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl outcome
A roundup of newspaper front pages across the country and their front page coverage of the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is officially over, but for Eagles fans reading their morning paper, there will probably still be a sting. Especially if they look at today’s Kansas City Star souvenir front page, with the headline “Bye Eagles Bye” — ouch.
Across the country, newspapers documented the big game on their front pages. Over the years, a newspaper’s front page has become an iconic first wave of celebration for big historical events, particularly sports.
In the moments after a win, athletes can often be seen holding special front pages marking the event, along with “champion” T-shirts and caps. For fans at home, those same front pages are an inexpensive memento of the event.
Here’s a look at how 12 newspapers across the country featured the Super Bowl on their front pages the morning after: