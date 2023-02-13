Here’s how 12 newspapers responded to the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl outcome

The Super Bowl is officially over, but for Eagles fans reading their morning paper, there will probably still be a sting. Especially if they look at today’s Kansas City Star souvenir front page, with the headline “Bye Eagles Bye” — ouch.

Across the country, newspapers documented the big game on their front pages. Over the years, a newspaper’s front page has become an iconic first wave of celebration for big historical events, particularly sports.

In the moments after a win, athletes can often be seen holding special front pages marking the event, along with “champion” T-shirts and caps. For fans at home, those same front pages are an inexpensive memento of the event.

Here’s a look at how 12 newspapers across the country featured the Super Bowl on their front pages the morning after:

Philadelphia Inquirer

Philadelphia Daily News

Kansas City Star (commemorative edition)

Arizona Republic

Los Angeles Times

Washington Post

News Journal (Delaware)

Tampa Bay Times

Press of Atlantic City

New York Times

Allentown Morning Call