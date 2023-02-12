Some Philly region businesses are closing early on Super Bowl Sunday
The big game is big business for many bars and restaurants. Others are closing up shop before kickoff.
A Super Bowl appearance basically amounts to a religious holiday in the Philly region. But who gets the day off?
From diners to thrift stores, some businesses in the Philadelphia region are closing early on Sunday well ahead of the Eagles-Chiefs showdown at 6:30 p.m. EST. In the Midwest, Kansas City businesses are also drawing the curtains early to give workers time to watch the game.
Of course, Super Bowl Sunday spells dollar signs for many establishments, from famous neighborhood sports bars in Philadelphia to fan-packed watering holes in Berks County.
“The opportunity to have yet another large crowd dining out on a Sunday — or to cater, or to sell takeout — it can’t be replaced,” said Job Itzkowitz, executive director of the Old City District.
The same can be said for retailers selling Birds-themed merch. But for many proprietors, it’s not worth the effort of staying open into the evening, to say nothing of navigating the celebratory mayhem if the Eagles win.
Here are some of the businesses that are closing early Sunday or opening late on Monday.
Over the bridge, the New Berlin Diner in Camden County is ending the lunch line at 3 p.m.
The Habitat for Humanity Restore in Maple Shade posted a sign on its window announcing a 4 p.m. closure due to a “sports emergency.”
Fearless Restaurants, a group that operates seven eateries in the city, suburbs, and at the Jersey Shore, posted on social media that all their locations are calling it quits after lunch at 3:30 p.m.
Downerss, a vintage boutique in Fishtown, is closing at 3 p.m.
Thunder Mug Cage in East Falls will close at 1 p.m.
Retro Fitness in the Spring Garden area will close at 5 p.m.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art, in anticipation of late night celebrations, will open late on Monday, at noon.