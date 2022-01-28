William R. Hite Jr., for the past decade Philadelphia’s superintendent, has a new job: He’ll be CEO of KnowledgeWorks, an education nonprofit.

Hite will remain as Philadelphia schools chief through the end of the school year, the school board said in a statement Friday.

“We are grateful for his continued leadership and service to the school district, and we support his ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and consistent school year for the children and families of Philadelphia,” said the statement.

KnowledgeWorks, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit, focuses on personalized learning with a focus on diversity and equitable outcomes.

Despite the new job, Hite will still be “instrumental in the plan to onboard his successor,” the school board said, helping to smooth the way for the next superintendent.

Hite’s departure after 10 years as school chief is not a surprise; he announced in September that he would leave the 120,000-student school system at the end of his current contract in August.

The board has said it will provide an update on the superintendent search Monday. Vice president Leticia Egea-Hinton said Thursday night that the search timeline, which calls for the announcement of a new schools chief this spring, is on track.

Interviews with the top five candidates are expected to occur in February and March; finalists will have public forums in March.