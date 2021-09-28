William R. Hite Jr., for nearly a decade the superintendent of city schools, is expected to announce his tenure in Philadelphia is coming to a close.

Hite, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, will remain leader of the Philadelphia School District through the end of the school year, but he and the school board have agreed there will be no contract renewal. Hite’s current pact, which pays him $334,644 annually, expires in August 2022.

Hite declined to comment after being contacted by The Inquirer late Monday night.

Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to be on hand for an announcement now planned for Thursday. The aim, multiple sources said, is to ensure a steady hand at the helm for the rest of the school year as the school board and community figure out what they want in the next school leader, and who that might be.

Kenney’s office also declined to comment Monday night.

His 10 years on the job mean that Hite, 60, will leave as one of the longest-tenured superintendents in city history. It’s not clear what job is next for him.

Hite was hired in June 2012 when the district was in crisis: teetering on the brink of insolvency, needing to borrow $300 million just to pay the bills. In 2013, he recommended closing 37 district schools — 23 were eventually shut.

The superintendent steered the district through the end of the 17-year state takeover and the shift to locally controlled schools, and has generally earned plaudits for his financial stewardship and professionalism; his contract was renewed early, in 2015, with the School Reform Commission eager to lock in Hite and his “strong leadership” for the long term.

His administration has been marked by a focus on early literacy and, most recently, a hard look at equity issues.

Philadelphia schools made progress, academically, during the Hite years, but it was incremental. But the district still struggles: 36% of the city’s third through eighth graders met standards as measured by state standardized tests, and 22% of children hit the mark in math. In both areas, fewer Philadelphia children are performing at the lowest levels.

But he has struggled with operations — on Hite’s watch, the district has had a series of environmental crises, including a disastrous $50 million construction project at Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy that sickened students and staff and unexpectedly forced students out of their building for months. In December, Hite’s annual evaluation, completed by the school board, showed his bosses were not as happy with his performance as they had been in recent years. He received a “needs improvement,” one step above failing, in two areas, student growth and achievement and systems leadership and operations.

The start of this school year has also been rocky for the Hite administration. Schools have been beset by a transportation crisis that leaves some students without a way to get to school; shortages of school nurses, cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals; and irregular trash pickup at some schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated.