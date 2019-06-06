“I think that providing people with sufficient information so that they can make a determination is always wise, about any issue,” said Alexis Roth, a Drexel assistant professor in community health and prevention and the study’s lead author. “And in this particular case, 64 percent of people had heard of an overdose-prevention site before they took the survey. We were working with a group who at least had heard of the concept, even if they didn’t know all of the details.”