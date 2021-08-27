The head women’s basketball coach at Swarthmore College has resigned amid an investigation by the college over an accusation that she sexually assaulted a former player at Vassar College when she coached there a decade ago.

Swarthmore said in a statement that Candice Signor-Brown resigned for personal reasons and that the investigation into the Vassar player’s complaint had not yet been completed. Reached by phone, Signor-Brown declined comment.

The college notified the woman who lodged the accusation against Signor-Brown late Thursday evening, according to the email obtained by the Inquirer.

Word of Signor-Brown’s resignation has begun to filter out to Swarthmore players, including the family of star player Dana Bandurick, who was among a handful of players who had said they would refuse to play if Signor-Brown remained as head coach.

“We’re very happy that Dana is able to continue her basketball career at Swarthmore,” Laura Bandurick, Dana’s mother, said Friday morning.

Swarthmore has appointed Dawn Grant, former head coach of Delaware County Community College and a 1989 graduate of The City College of New York, as interim head women’s basketball coach for the 2021-22 academic year. Grant is a math teacher in the East Ramapo Central School District.

The former Vassar player, a Marlboro, N.J., native who currently lives and works in Philadelphia, alleged in an anonymous Instagram post last summer that Signor-Brown had sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in 2011 after an away game.

Swarthmore players called on the college to remove Signor-Brown and said the coach had also mistreated them, including visiting their dorm rooms, making demeaning comments and pressuring them to play when they were sick, injured, or needed to study. The Swarthmore players did not accuse Signor-Brown of sexual misconduct.

An initial Swarthmore investigation last October concluded that Signor-Brown had shown a “serious error in judgment” in some dealings with players and “questionable judgment” in visiting players’ dorm rooms. But Swarthmore said at that time it intended to keep her. The college had said that it had reached out to the Vassar player through a third party but she declined to talk and it could not substantiate her claim. The college said it had developed a “corrective plan to address the issues, including by bringing in outside facilitators to work with both coach Signor-Brown and the members of the team on a process of reconciliation and healing.”

Swarthmore players, including Bandurick of New Hope, continued to pressure the college to act. A petition calling for Swarthmore to remove the coach or force her to resign has garnered more than 3,200 signatures from people inside and outside the college.

Laura Bandurick also complained to the NCAA over Signor-Brown’s treatment of players, including encouraging her daughter to play with a broken elbow during the 2019-20 season. (The team did not play in 2020-21 because of COVID-19.)

In May, the former Vassar player came forward and filed the complaint with Swarthmore, which then decided to conduct an external investigation. She told the Inquirer she decided to do so after current Swarthmore players had asked her for help. Signor-Brown in May had declined to comment on the accusation.

She had previously told Swarthmore that “not everyone who posts things on social media is being honest or accurate,” according to an internal Swarthmore report.

Citing the college’s policies, Swarthmore is ending the external investigation because Signor-Brown has left and the former Vassar player has no affiliation with the college.