Police on Martin Luther King Jr. Day were investigating an incident of someone scratching a 7-inch swastika into the side of a woman’s car in Northeast Philadelphia.
The woman, who is not Jewish, reported the incident to police Monday afternoon after discovering the hate symbol carved by an unknown instrument on the rear passenger door of her car in the 3400 block of Brookview Road.
Police detectives were investigating the report, which they considered to be credible. The woman said she had no idea why someone might target her car.