Philadelphia police were investigating the spray-painting of swastikas found Sunday morning along Market Street in Center City.
Police received reports shortly before 9:30 a.m. of the swastikas along the 1900 through 2300 blocks of Market.
One was painted with the word “Rome” on a newsstand in the 1900 block of Market. Two more were painted on the pillars of a building in the 2000 block. One was painted on a vacant property in the 2300 block.
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can anonymously call 215-686-TIPS or dial 911.