A Philadelphia swingers club is advertising a Halloween, uh, “event” for Saturday night at a catering hall on Frankford Avenue, and the neighbors aren’t really into it.
Saints & Sinners, which operates a 6,000-square-foot swingers club in Port Richmond, is promoting a party Saturday night at the former Rosewood Catering Hall at 8832 Frankford Ave. in Upper Holmesburg. The site has stirred controversy for years since Saints & Sinners owner Tom Sherwood began advertising that the space would become the second location of his Northeast Philadelphia swingers club.
He later backtracked on that, promising there would be no sex at the hall — just ballroom dancing and catered events. Things were quiet for a couple years, until neighbors stumbled upon this “Monsters Among Us Party” that apparently coincides with another event Saturday in the space: the grand opening of something called “Tom’s Loft 2." Saints & Sinners will be closed for the occasion.
“I think the guy has been testing us,” Upper Holmesburg Civic Association President Stanley Cywinski said of Sherwood, “but we’re on top of it.”
Sherwood didn’t return calls and emails seeking comment. Saints & Sinners isn’t affiliated with the “sex positive” club in the Tacony Music Hall building on Longshore Avenue.
The online ad for the event Saturday, first reported by the Northeast Times, doesn’t explicitly say it’s a swingers party. But there are a few lines to read between.
“It’s going to be the sandbox of your dreams where you can play... as adults!!” the ad reads. There’s going to be a costume contest, and prizes are sponsored by Kasidie, an online community “for sexually adventurous people.” Tickets for the party, which runs from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., are available for couples and single women. (And none for you, single gents.)
Oh, and a Saints & Sinners membership is required to attend, meaning attendees have to fill out a form certifying nudity does not offend them and promising not to discuss prostitution “even jokingly.”
Cywinski, who also works as a zoning coordinator in Councilman Bobby Henon’s office, said the councilman and L&I are both aware of the party advertisement. L&I didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Cywinski said it’s been advertised as a veterans hall but he is not aware of any events that have taken place there.
Sherwood, a developer who also operates a Saints & Sinners club in Atlantic City, faced scrutiny from neighbors when he began renovations on the old Rosewood, which is in a strip mall, in 2016. Hundreds of residents showed up at a community meeting to prevent him from converting what was once a wedding, Bar Mitzvah and funeral luncheon venue into a sex club.
L&I shut down the venue for a time in 2016 when inspectors discovered renovations — like ripping out the kitchen and adding showers and locker rooms — were taking place without the proper permitting. In 2017 though, L&I granted a building permit after Sherwood presented plans to turn it into a charity catering hall.
Some neighbors never really bought that. Cywinski said they’ve been keeping a close eye on the building’s use in case plans for a swingers club were ever resurrected.
“This does not belong in our community,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to legally stop any inappropriate activity.”