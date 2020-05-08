MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer

Tabernacle Baptist Church pastor Cory Jones, right, gives a social distancing hug to Vivian Hurtt, an elderly member of the church, as part of a convoy of church members that visited older members to let them know they love and miss them, on April 26, 2020. At the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington, after their Sunday online service, Pastor Cory L. Jones, who is celebrating his 7th anniversary with the congregation, and some others will be doing drive by celebrations with some of the church's older or infirm congregants. He will stop at the house, call over to person, greet them, etc, and go to the next. He is going to about 30 houses.