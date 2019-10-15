After shooting her two young daughters and her husband in the head Monday night, Damyrra Jones took her gun and shot herself in the first floor of their Tacony home, police said Tuesday.
As she was being transported in the back of an ambulance to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jones “admitted to shooting everyone and demanded not to be resuscitated,” Police Homicide Capt. Jason Smith told reporters at an afternoon news conference.
Jones, listed in critical condition at the hospital after shooting herself in the head, will be charged with three counts of murder and related offenses if she survives, Smith said, adding that her “prognosis is good.”
Smith said that the father, 35, had not been living in the house recently, and that the couple apparently had squabbled over child-support payments.
Police did not release the names of the father or the two girls, who they said were 4 years old and 10 months old.
Police responded to the family’s home on the 6300 block of Hegerman Street about 9:50 p.m. Monday after a 911 call reporting gunshots. They found the two girls and their father, all shot in the head, on the first floor, where the father was pronounced dead. The girls were rushed by police to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where they also were pronounced dead.
The homicide captain said that Jones had purchased her 9mm Ruger handgun at Delia’s Firearms in Wissinoming on Monday and went home and shot her three family members, then herself. When police entered the home, Jones was lying facedown with the gun in her hand. Police recovered the gun, four fired cartridge casings, and a projectile, Smith said.
Earlier Tuesday, neighbors on the quiet residential Tacony block were in shock.
Anachelys Martinez had been in her rowhouse Monday night with her 9-month-old son when she heard gunshots next door, then called 911.
“The only thing I can say is they were fighting all the time,” the 23-year-old said of the couple. “I even expected something like this to happen.”
As Martinez recalled the horror from the night before, four kids were playing with a ball on the block bedecked in Halloween decorations. Martinez said the couple had moved into their home around the summer of 2018 and mostly kept to themselves.
Over the next few hours, relatives of the slain father drove onto the block, got out of their cars, cried, called out in anger, and went to the house. A few went inside the two-story brick rowhouse, then came out. They declined to speak to reporters.
One distraught woman who got out of her car crying and was speaking on her phone said aloud: “His car is here.” She uttered an expletive to a reporter who tried to talk to her.
Moments later, the woman yelled aloud on the block: “I want to kill that b—. She needs to die!”
Later, when two other women arrived by car, one said the man who was killed was her brother. The two women joined others in front of the house, where they cried and hugged. Then one of the woman collapsed in grief on the sidewalk.
Five houses down, Mary Munizza, 62, sat on her front steps with grandsons Josh, 16, and Kyle, 7. “We were all bawling our eyes out,” she said. The boys didn’t get any sleep so they didn’t go to school Tuesday, she said.
“It’s just so senseless,” said Munizza. “Why would you kill your babies? I just can’t fathom it.”
Kyle and Josh Munizza recalled playing with the older girl, who they believed was 6 and was in first grade. (Police, however, said the older girl was born in 2015 and was 4 years old.)
“The little girl was just like her dad — the infectious smile,” Mary Munizza recalled. She often skipped and played on the block, Munizza said.
Josh Munizza recalled the girls’ father as being “always friendly to everybody.”
“He would be like, ‘Hey, how are you?’” the teen said.
The girls’ mother had a job driving a small school bus, Mary Munizza and another neighbor, Maria Rodriguez, said.
Rodriguez, 31, who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred, said she had heard four gunshots Monday night as she was eating dinner and speaking to a friend on the phone.
After the first shot, there was silence, “then three more in a row,”she said.
The triple fatal shooting also touched other residents who didn’t know the family. John Pagan, 33, who said he lives a few blocks away, drove onto Hegerman Street, then placed and lit a glass-enclosed white candle on a low brick wall in front of the family’s lawn. Pagan said he heard a news report about the shootings and decided to stop on the block on his way to his job as an auto mechanic.
“I got babies, too,” he said of his daughter, 10, and son, 12.