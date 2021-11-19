A 24-year-old Philadelphia man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for causing a five-vehicle accident during a road-rage incident on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge last year that killed a 35-year-old motorist, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Brandon Moore pleaded guilty in September to vehicular homicide and a related offense for the Dec. 28 crash that caused the death of Gerardo Francisco Perez Martinez of Camden.

Moore, driving a Dodge Charger at more than 100 mph, was pursuing a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Jonathan Ramos, 29, also of Philadelphia, who also was driving in excess of 100 mph.

Moore struck the passenger side of Ramos’s vehicle, which forced the Jeep into the oncoming lane and led to the fatal collision with Martinez, prosecutors said.

Several other people were hospitalized.

Ramos pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident and related offenses and was sentenced to six years in prison.