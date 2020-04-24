A 17-year-old male who was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the Elmwood section of the city was identified Friday as Tahj Williams of the 2600 block of South 65th Street. The slaying, one of two Thursday in Philadelphia, pushed the city’s homicide total this year to 120, 18% higher than at the same point last year, according to the Police Department.
Williams was killed about 2:50 p.m. in a hail of bullets in front of a smoke shop at 65th Street and Dicks Avenue. Police responded to the scene for a report of gunshots and found the teen lying in front of the store with bullet wounds in his face and chest, the department said.
Officers drove Williams to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:26 p.m. Thursday. No weapons were recovered and no one has been arrested in the slaying, although a suspect was taken into custody, police said.
About six hours later, at 9:23 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of North 42nd Street, in the Belmont section of West Philadelphia, for a report of a person with a gun. They found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.
Police took him to Penn Presbyterian, where he was pronounced dead at 9:49. He was later identified as Durell Sims of the 4100 block of Pennsgrove Street in Belmont. His assailant remained at large Friday, police said.