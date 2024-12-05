The dog of an Eagles player’s mother was stolen at Target. She’s offering a reward for its return.

Tralee Hale-Ringo was shopping for Halloween candy at the Castor Avenue Target on Oct. 28 when she went into the bathroom, leaving her dog Mali outside. The 10-year-old Shih Tzu had followed her everywhere since she was a puppy, so Hale-Ringo said she didn’t doubt that Mali would be waiting for her return.

But when Hale-Ringo, mother of Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo, came out no more than a minute later, Mali was gone, she said.

A group of four young adults and a child left the store with the dog, surveillance video released by police on Tuesday showed. Once she realized Mali was missing, Hale-Ringo yelled out for her dog and went to the store’s security, but it was too late.

Now, Hale-Ringo is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who returns her dog to police, no questions asked.

“Hopefully that’ll help with their Christmas,” she said, adding that she doesn’t intend to press charges. “She’s missing us and wanting to come home.”

Hale-Ringo said she and Kelee consider Mali part of their family. “The dog is 10 years old. He’s 22, this is our family dog. I have one son ... and she’s my daughter,” she said.

Hale-Ringo said Mali helped her get through breast cancer treatment in 2020, when she was otherwise isolated. She’s concerned that the people who took her dog won’t know that Mali has a specific, home-cooked diet, takes medication, and doesn’t like children.

She doesn’t believe anyone could have reasonably mistaken Mali for a neglected stray. Hale-Ringo said that her dog was wearing a dress, jewelry, a hair tie, and as always, had her nails painted and tail dyed pink for breast cancer awareness.

But another piece of evidence made it more clear to Hale-Ringo that Mali was stolen. Hale-Ringo kept an Apple AirTag tracker on Mali’s collar, so she got in her car and traced its motionless location to the 2800 block of Aramingo Avenue. She beat the police there, but her dog was nowhere to be found.

Hale-Ringo said she encourages anyone with information about Mali’s whereabouts to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or 215-686-3244.

“We just need the city of Philadelphia to come together,” she said.