Philadelphia Police did not use a Taser in a pursuit leading to the death of a fleeing man at the Olney subway stop, the department stated Thursday.
“At this point, absent any other evidence or witnesses (who are still invited to come forward),” a statement issued by police spokesperson Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said, “we are satisfied that a Taser was not deployed during the incident.”
Bryant “BJ” Henry, 25, of Philadelphia, died July 24 after entering the tracks at the Broad Street Line stop while fleeing police. He ran after officers tried to arrest him on a drug offense outside the station, and he wriggled free from their grasp. He went onto the platform and then the subway tracks, where he touched an electrified rail and was killed, police have said.
Two witnesses told the Inquirer that they had seen an officer use a Taser on Henry, leading to his fall onto the electrified rail. The witnesses asked not to be identified out of fear of reprisals.
The police investigation into the incident included a review of body camera and SEPTA surveillance camera footage, and officers’ statements. There is also evidence created when a Taser is fired, including a confetti-like substance.
“You can visually look for the confetti,” Kinebrew said, “and there was none there.”
The independent civilian Police Advisory Commission also reviewed video of the incident and agreed there was no evidence that an officer used a Taser.
Hans Menos, executive director of the Police Advisory Commission, said he reviewed footage from one SEPTA surveillance camera and two police body cameras. According to Menos, Henry was pursued into the SEPTA station by three officers, with Henry at least 10 seconds ahead of the nearest officer, a plainclothes officer who did not have either a body camera or Taser. The body camera footage from the officers following behind do not show Henry’s death.
When those officers arrived, Henry “is already on the track alone, with no other officer, being electrocuted,” Menos said.
From Menos’ perspective, it appeared Henry was “too far down the track to have been Tased on the track.” And, he said, the confetti normally issued when a Taser is discharged was not present.
Further, he said, the witnesses who said they followed the police down toward the end of the platform aren’t captured on the footage.
“There’s no one on that area of the platform, so we can’t even see how someone could have witnessed it,” he said.
He also noted police could definitively verify whether a Taser was used by downloading the data from the Taser.
“Tasers have electronic signature — you can tell when someone used a Taser,” Menos said.
Kinebrew was not certain whether that had been done yet.
Police are not releasing video of the incident, and Kinebrew declined to describe what the video showed because of the possibility of litigation. The police did not provide any more information Thursday afternoon.
Henry’s family, meanwhile, is seeking more answers. The department showed body camera video from one of the officers to Henry’s family and an attorney in a private meeting Tuesday. Henry’s parents said the video was inconclusive.
“You can’t see what happened,” said Monica Howard, Henry’s mother. “It’s not on the video.”
She and Henry’s father, Bryant Henry Sr., said the video shows their son running on the platform but doesn’t capture the moments leading up to his death.
Their attorney, Dan Purtell, said he would seek additional evidence from the police department.
“I appreciate the commissioner’s office and their transparency to this point,” he said. “We have been assured that we will have access to additional video and pieces of evidence.”
Based on the information he has seen, Menos said he was doubtful the police are hiding information. “The idea that there was a Taser used and a cover up to me is difficult to believe.”
The police department’s homicide unit is still investigating, and the department urged any witnesses with more information on Henry’s death to come forward.
Staff Writer Samantha Melamed contributed to this report.