Tastykakes issues voluntary recall of Kandy Kakes

The parent company of Tastykakes is issuing a voluntary recall of the brand’s chocolate Kandy Kakes due to undeclared peanuts, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

This means anyone who has peanut allergies are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat a chocolate Kandy Kake.

The recall impacts retail customers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey Virginia, and West Virginia, and involves products distributed on May 11. These chocolate Kandy Kake packages have an “Enjoy By” date of June 5, 2023.

Impacted products should be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Flower Foods, the company that owns Tastykakes, discovered certain packages of chocolate Kandy Kakes actually contained the peanut butter variety, according to the FDA. The product’s ingredients list does contain peanuts.

No related incidents have been reported to date, per the FDA.

Questions? Customers can call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers can also reach the center via email.