Kacey Musgraves brought her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The night before, the country-pop star dropped in unannounced at Tavern on Camac in the Gayborhood and sang the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” to a small, enthusiastic crowd.

Musgraves sang the Stevie Nicks song from the 1977 album Rumours accompanied by a pianist and a background singer in a bright yellow puffer coat. The crowd joined in with her on the song’s “thunder only happens when it’s raining, players only love you when they’re playing” chorus.

Tavern on Camac day manager Vincent Paradise said that Musgraves and a small group of friends walked over to the bar after it was recommended by a server at Parc, Stephen Starr’s brasserie on Rittenhouse Square, where they were eating dinner.

“They were only here for only here for about 15 minutes,” Paradise said. “It was really a quiet night, too, so she wasn’t bombarded by a lot of guests or anything. She just came in, sang the song, hung out for a little while and then they left.” A minute-long video of the Tavern on Camac performance was posted by Instagram user gayborhoodfamous.

“Dreams” made its way back to the pop charts last year thanks to a viral TikTok video. Musgraves has occasionally performed the song live during her Star-Crossed tour dates, though she left it out on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center and did Dolly Parton’s ”9 to 5” in that slot instead.

Celebrity drop-ins at Tavern on Camac, which features piano music seven nights a week, aren’t uncommon.

“Sonja Morgan [from real Housewives of New York] was here last week and Alan Cumming was here recently. But Kacey’s the biggest one we’ve ever had. She’s a Grammy winner,” said Paradise, who was not working the night Musgraves came in. “I can’t believe I’m the manager here and I missed it.”

Musgraves has had a growing following among LGBTQ+ fans since her Same Trailer Different Park debut album in 2013, which included the single “Follow You Arrow,” which suggested that women should “Kiss lots of boys, or kiss lots of girls if that’s something you’re into.” King Princess and Muna, Her opening acts on the Star-Crossed tour, identify as genderqueer.

Last week she told the Inquirer: “I think I’ve really made a space for people to feel invited to a party that they didn’t feel invited to prior, and I’m really proud of that. I really love being able to curate an experience from the moment that you walk into one of my shows from start to finish, and I look at artists like Muna and King Princess as people that are doing something very unique ... I think people that come to my shows love all kinds of music.”