Taylor Swift is coming to Philadelphia.

The Wyomissing-raised pop superstar’s new Midnights album is in contention to be the most successful of her career. It has sold over 1 million copies in its first week of release, and its songs occupy all Top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Tuesday, Swift announced a 2023 U.S. concert trek of football stadiums that she’s calling ‘The Eras Tour.’ It begins in March in Arizona and wraps up in August in Los Angeles and includes two Philadelphia dates at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 and 13.

The show will be Swift’s first in Philadelphia since she played two dates at the Linc in 2018 on her Reputation tour.

Since then, the 32 year old Berks County native has been busy. She put out Lover, in 2019 and then Midnights that released last month.

When COVID-19 kept her from touring behind that music, Swift followed it with two quarantine recorded folk-rock albums in 2020, Folklore and Evermore. And in 2021, she released re-recorded versions of her albums Fearless and Red, which originally came out in 2008 and 2012.

All of that activity will presumably be reflected in the Eras tour, whose artwork is a collage of the many looks Swift has sported through her 16 year recording career.

The opening acts on the tour are all acts that Swift has championed: sister band Haim and singer and dancer Owenn Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle — the stage name of Plano, Texas songwriter Taylor Gayle Rutherford — will open the Philly shows.

Tickets range in price from $49 – $449 and VIP Packages go from $199-$899. The general public Ticketmaster on-sale date is Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. but Capitol One credit card holders will have early access on Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. Registration is now open for the TaylorSwiftTix presale at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/taylorswifttix.