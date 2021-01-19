Mr. Kirsch was a pioneering member of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the union that won collective bargaining rights in 1965. In the early, tumultuous years of the PFT, Mr. Kirsch walked picket lines and went to jail for the labor cause, emerging as a gifted tactician and leader. He served as PFT president for 17 years and as president of the American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania for 12 years.