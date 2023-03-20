Late rowing great Ted Nash subject of investigation over childhood sexual-abuse allegations

The nation’s lead rowing organization is investigating accusations of child sexual abuse against the late Ted Nash, a revered Penn coach and one of the sport’s most storied figures.

Filmmaker Jennifer Fox, who grew up in Narberth, says the real perpetrator portrayed in her Emmy-nominated The Tale, a drama based on her memories of childhood sexual abuse, was the legendary coach and Olympic medal winner Nash, according to an article published Monday in the New York Times.

Nash, a legend in his sport and coach for the University of Pennsylvania from 1965 to 1983, died in 2021 at age 88 of Lewy body dementia. Fox’s 2018 film, which stars Laura Dern, Jason Ritter, and Ellen Burstyn, tells what she has said is a reality-based account of ongoing sexual abuse perpetrated by a 40-year-old man when she was 13. She told the Times she decided to name Nash after she saw how he was eulogized.

“The adult part of me wants to move on, but that child in me, she wants to face him and get it over with and name him,” Fox, 63, told the Times. “There was a part of me saying, I will not let you rest until you name him.”

A complaint about Nash by Fox is now being handled by USRowing, the national governing body of the sport of rowing that operates under the auspices of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. According to the Times, USRowing received the complaint in the fall.

“Although the specific allegations do not relate to the late Mr. Nash’s affiliation with USRowing, we take all allegations of abuse very seriously,” according to a statement released Monday by spokesperson Brett Johnson. “Upon learning of these allegations, USRowing retained the global law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP to conduct a pro bono independent investigation.”

Adam Schwartz, the attorney handling the case, said: “In addition to reviewing evidence provided by the alleged victim, the process of interviewing potential witnesses is ongoing. We are interested in speaking with anyone who has information relevant to these allegations.”

USRowing said a summary of findings and the law firm’s recommendations will be released when the report is complete

A statement issued by Penn Athletics expressed dismay about the allegations and said the university will be “watching closely” for the results of the USRowing inquiry.

“We are deeply distressed by this highly disturbing news,” said Penn Athletics’ statement. “Our thoughts are with Jennifer Fox, and others who were similarly subject to sexual abuse.”

Nash has been long revered at Penn. In 2014, the university honored him with the dedication of the Coach Ted A. Nash Land Rowing Center. When he died, the University of Pennsylvania Boathouse Restoration along with the Penn Athletic Club Rowing Association were the two causes to which Nash’s family requested donations be made in his honor.

Nash was also a cofounder of the National Women’s Rowing Association.

» READ MORE: Ted Nash, Penn and Olympic rowing legend, dies at 88

Members of Nash’s family could not be reached Monday for comment.

Neither could members of the family of Susie Buchanan, the woman referred to as Mrs. G in Fox’s film.

According to the Times story, Buchanan, who died in 2013, was owner of the horse farm where Fox and other girls attended an equestrian program in 1973 and had neighbor Nash serve as running coach for the girls.

Property records show Nash and Buchanan lived in close proximity to each other in Phoenixville in the early 1970s.

Fox told the Times that Buchanan took her to Nash’s house, where their first encounter occurred. Fox also alleges she was supposed to go to a motel room and participate in a foursome with Buchanan, Nash. and a non-minor teenager.

That teenager, identified as Robin Stryker, confirmed to the Times that the meeting was supposed to take place and that it could have led to sex.

Stryker told the Times she was also groomed by Nash and had a sexual relationship with him.

Fox pulled out of the meeting when she woke up feeling ill, according to her film and account in the Times.

“I was relieved that Jenny wouldn’t be there,” Stryker told the Times. The meeting was canceled, according to the Times.

Over time, Fox has talked about what happened to her but never before named names.

In a 2018 Fresh Air interview with Terry Gross, Fox discussed her teacher’s reaction to a paper she wrote about the experience as a student at Germantown Friends School.

“What she wrote on the back, I remember very clearly,” Fox said. “She wrote, if this is true, it’s a travesty. But since you’re so well-adjusted, it can’t be true. And then she went on to give me some advice about protecting my inner light.”

Fox talked to Gross about the man she called “Bill” in her film who she now says was actually Nash.

“He was not that worried, frankly. I think he was such a big man,” Fox said. “Remember, again, 1973 - he was a man above the law. He had, you know, major international awards.”

Gross asked Fox about the possibility of naming her abuser to help other women.

“Maybe that will still happen because he won’t be on this planet forever … and he has a clock on him like everybody,” Fox said. “And he will die, and maybe at that point, I can name who it was. And then maybe we can have that healing.”

Staff writer Ryan Briggs contributed to this article.