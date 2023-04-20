A 16-year-old was fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia, the second child killed in a shooting in one week

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning, police said — the second child to die from gun violence in Philadelphia in less than a week.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the teen was shot twice in the head near 53rd and Grays Avenue. Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

The teen, who has not been identified by police, is the eighth child to be fatally shot in Philadelphia this year. More than 40 people under 18 have been injured in shootings, according to city data.

Just last Thursday night, 16-year-old Nafis Betrand-Hill was fatally shot near his home in North Philadelphia.

Other victims this year include: Semaj Richardson, 16; Shaheed Saoud, 16; Isaiah Odom, 17; Anthony Pinckney, 14; Neko Rivera, 15; and Devin Weedon, 15.

This is a developing story and will be updated.