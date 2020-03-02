A 19-year-old man was fatally shot on a crowded basketball court late Monday afternoon in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia, police said.
About 5:10 p.m., the man was shot several times in the torso and legs on the court at the 39th and Olive Playground next to the 700 block of Union Street, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police responding to the scene transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:22.
Small said at least 13 spent shell casings were found on the court next to the body.
There were about 30 people still on and around the court when police arrived but no one could provide a description of the one or more shooters, Small said.
The attack happened during what appeared to be a pickup game, but it was unclear whether the victim had been playing or was a spectator.
Police were checking nearby private surveillance cameras for video evidence. The name of the victim, who was not a local resident but did live in West Philadelphia, was not released.