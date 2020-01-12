Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. in North Philadelphia.
The boy, originally thought by police to be 18 to 25, was shot twice in the chest on the 3100 block of North Rosewood Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said no arrests have been made.
Youths under age 18 are increasingly the victims of shootings in Philadelphia. In 2018, they made up one out of every 12 shooting victims, up from one out of 16 in 2015, according to an Inquirer analysis.
Last year, 115 shooting victims were under 18.