A 15-year-old boy is shot and critically wounded in North Philly, police say

A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday night after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police said.

The teen was shot once in the head, the middle back and once in his left shoulder at 7:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of North 23rd Street, according to city police.

He was transported by housing police to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests had been made and no weapon had been recovered last night, police said.