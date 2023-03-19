Skip to content
News
Link copied to clipboard

A 15-year-old boy is shot and critically wounded in North Philly, police say

The youth suffered three bullet wounds, police said.

(FOR USE AS DESIRED) A multiple exposure photograph of a Philadelphia Police Department cruiser parked on North Broad Street.
(FOR USE AS DESIRED) A multiple exposure photograph of a Philadelphia Police Department cruiser parked on North Broad Street.Read moreTOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday night after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police said.

The teen was shot once in the head, the middle back and once in his left shoulder at 7:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of North 23rd Street, according to city police.

He was transported by housing police to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests had been made and no weapon had been recovered last night, police said.

Published 
    Rita Giordano
    I tell stories about people - how we live, the things that matter to us, and the ways that issues impact our lives.