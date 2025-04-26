A 14-year-old is wounded and hospitalized in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

A 14-year-old was wounded and a 33-year-old was in “extremely critical” condition Saturday night, the result of a double-shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The shootings occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of Lynford Street, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

The teenager, who was shot in the left leg, was in stable condition. The man, 33, was wounded in the head and shoulder, police said.

Police said that a suspect was in custody and that a weapon was recovered.

The names of the victims were not released.