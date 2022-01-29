Temple lost, 69-61, to Southern Methodist at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 29. The defeat ended a four game win streak for the Owls.

“The turnovers late in the game hurt us,” said coach Aaron McKie.

The Owls (11-7, 4-3 AAC) trailed the Mustangs (16-4, 7-1 AAC) closely for most of the game, until Southern Methodist opened the second half going on a 10-0 run.

Though Temple clawed back after the 10-0 run, that comeback wasn’t enough to overcome the Mustangs’ offense, which shot 59.3 percent from the field in the second period.

Mustangs’ run

The Mustangs went on a 10-0 run to take over a 38-28 lead early in the second. Mustangs guard Michael Weathers opened the half driving inside the paint for a layup, then guard Emmanuel Bandoumel made a three-pointer to extend the lead 36-28.

Temple guard Damian Dunn broke Southern Methodist’s run with a three-pointer, which cut the Owls deficit to 38-31. Dunn then narrowed it down to 40-34, making two key shots at the three-point line and midrange with 15 minutes left in the game.

The Owls managed to get to a 44-42 lead after Weathers caused a turnover and Temple forward Nick Jourdain passed the ball to guard Jeremiah Williams, who made the shot at the three with just under 13 minutes left in the second period.

However, Southern Methodist went on another 13-0 to take over the game. Mustangs guard Kendric Davis had a three-point shot at the top of the arc, followed by forward Marcus Weathers with a driving layup to extend the lead to 67-58 with 48 seconds left in the game.

“Making a couple of mistakes down the stretch,” Williams said. “We gave them a little bit of life, let some buckets go in and they took advantage of it.”

Tolbert’s career-high

Forward Sage Tolbert (9) had a personal career-high in points off a dunk early in the first half. Besides his career-high, Tolbert picked up two rebounds, one block and one steal.

Temple next takes on East Carolina at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina on Feb. 2. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.