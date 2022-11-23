A suspect in a spate of home invasion robberies near Temple University’s campus was in custody Wednesday morning, with charges incoming, police said.

A 23-year-old man would be imminently charged for one of three home invasions the occurred near Temple over the last two weeks, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore posted on Twitter. The man is one of at least two suspects police believe were involved in all three home invasions.

The man was not immediately identified and the charges were not announced.

Over a two-week period, there have been three home invasions with a similar modus operandi near Temple’s campus. In all of the home invasions, the suspects brandished guns and there were no injuries, police said. Temple students were always among the victims of the robberies.

The 23-year-old man in custody would be charged for the second robbery this month, around 6 a.m. Nov. 11, where two men broke into a house on the 1300 block of N. 15th Street where 11 people were inside sleeping, authorities said.

All 11 people were Temple students and the suspects, holding guns, forced the people into the basement before stealing debit and credit cards, cell phones, cash, and the keys to a 2015 Lincoln MKZ, police said.

The suspects in that incident used the stolen car to drive away from the scene, police said.

Police had previously released images and video of the suspects in the Nov. 11 home invasion. Both suspects were clad completely in black, wearing black masks.

The first of the robberies happened around 4:40 a.m. Nov. 9, when three men broke in through the back of a house on the 1900 block of N. 18th Street, police said. Three 19-year-old women, all Temple students, were inside and two of the men who broke in were wielding guns, police said.

The trio stole a laptop, backpack, IDs, and car keys.

The most recent robbery happened Monday at 6:18 a.m., when two men broke into another house on the 1900 block of N. 18th Street, police said. One of the men had a gun and the suspects stole iPhones and other electronics, a handgun, and the keys to a 2022 Mitsubishi. Once again, the suspects used the stolen car to drive away, police said.

In Monday’s robbery, one of the four victims was a Temple student, a Temple spokesperson said.

The home invasions have exacerbated concerns among students, faculty and parents about the safety of Temple’s North Philadelphia campus.

In October, Temple issued 10 alerts for shots fired, shootings, and armed robberies near campus. And last year, Temple student Samuel Collington was shot and killed just outside his off-campus residence.

In response to the home invasions, Temple had increased patrols in the area, said Jennifer Griffin, Temple’s vice president of public safety.

Inquirer reporters Chris Palmer and Susan Snyder contributed to this article.