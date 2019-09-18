The parents of a slain Temple University student who was strangled by a former Temple student in his apartment two years ago have filed a lawsuit against the bar where the two met and were drinking that night, and against her convicted killer.
Ed and Jacqueline Burleigh, the parents of Jenna Burleigh, filed the lawsuit against Pub Webb, a bar at 1527 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, and Joshua Hupperterz, 31, who is serving a sentence of life in prison after having been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in Burleigh’s death.
Attorney Robert Mongeluzzi and his colleagues announced the lawsuit Wednesday morning at their Center City office.
The lawsuit, filed last month in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends that employees at Pub Webb willfully and unlawfully continued to serve alcohol to Burleigh and Hupperterz although they were both visibly intoxicated, in violation of the Pennsylvania Dram Shop Act. Under the act, bars can be held liable for serving patrons who are visibly intoxicated.
The lawsuit blames “the negligent sale of alcoholic beverages” by Pub Webb to Hupperterz and Burleigh as “a direct and proximate cause” of Burleigh’s death.
Burleigh, 22, who lived with her parents in Harleysville, Montgomery County, had just started her first week of classes as a transfer student at Temple when on the night of Aug. 30, 2017, she met up with friends in North Philadelphia and went to Pub Webb. As the night went on, her friends left, and Burleigh, who was supposed to stay over at one of her friends’ apartments, remained at the bar.
Surveillance video from inside Pub Webb showed that Hupperterz approached Burleigh at 1:38 a.m. Aug. 31. Then, shortly after the 2 a.m. closing time, Hupperterz and Burleigh left together and walked to his apartment around the corner on 16th Street.
The two had consensual sex, but at some point it became nonconsensual, prosecutors had said at Hupperterz’s criminal trial in January.
Around 4 a.m., the two began arguing and had a violent fight in which Hupperterz, then 29, beat and strangled Burleigh.
“Hupperterz was fueled by the excessive amounts of alcohol that he was negligently and/or recklessly sold and served by the Pub Webb Defendants,” the lawsuit contends. It further alleges that “Burleigh’s ability to protect herself and to escape was significantly reduced due to the excessive amounts of alcohol that she was negligently and/or recklessly sold and served by the Pub Webb Defendants.”
Pub Webb’s owners could not be reached for immediate comment Wednesday. The voicemail box for the bar was full; an email was not immediately returned.
Attorneys for Pub Webb, Michael Fox and Suzanne Mintzer, in preliminary objections filed in court Monday, asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed. They contend that the suit asserts general allegations of negligence, which they say are not permissible under the Dram Shop Act. A voicemail message left Wednesday morning for Fox was not immediately returned.
The wrongful-death suit also contends that Hupperterz, “in viciously attacking, strangling, and killing” Burleigh, “acted with reckless disregard of and with deliberate callous and reckless indifference to” her rights and safety.
After killing Burleigh, Hupperterz stuffed her naked and bloodied body into a blue plastic storage bin and drove it to his mother’s garage in Jenkintown, then to his grandmother’s wooded lakeside property in the Poconos, where he hid it in a small metal shed. Hupperterz’s step-grandfather found the bin on the morning of Sept. 2.
Hupperterz is being held at the State Correctional Institution Huntingdon, in Central Pennsylvania. No attorney is listed for him on the civil docket.
The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000.
Meanwhile, Hupperterz has filed an appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court on his criminal convictions of first-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime. Attorney Michael Diamondstein, who represents Hupperterz in his appeal, said Wednesday: “Mr. Hupperterz maintains his innocence and believes the trial court made a number of errors that helped facilitate his conviction.”
After Burleigh’s death, her parents set up a foundation in her memory, Jenna’s Blessing Bags Foundation, which provides the homeless with backpacks containing toiletries, clothing, blankets, and food. During her life, Burleigh had advocated for social justice, including caring for the homeless.