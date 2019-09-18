Burleigh, 22, who lived with her parents in Harleysville, Montgomery County, had just started her first week of classes as a transfer student at Temple when on the night of Aug. 30, 2017, she met up with friends in North Philadelphia and went to Pub Webb. As the night went on, her friends left, and Burleigh, who was supposed to stay over at one of her friends’ apartments, remained at the bar.