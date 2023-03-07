Temple faculty union to vote next week on whether to hold a vote of no-confidence in university leaders

Temple University’s faculty union will hold a meeting and a vote next week to decide whether to take a vote of no-confidence in the school’s central administration.

That was the outcome of an executive committee meeting Monday of the Temple Association of University Professionals, the faculty union. The meeting will be held Friday, March 17, and members will have a chance to speak for or against the motion before a public vote is taken.

If approved, the vote of no confidence would be held the following week, the union said.

The union announced the decision in an email to members shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

“We are moving forward because of the overwhelming concerns we have received about this administration,” Jeffrey Doshna, president of TAUP, said in the email. “This is a democratic process, which gives our members a voice to make their concerns known.”

Doshna did not return a call for comment.

The meeting of the executive committee of the faculty union, which like TUGSA is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers, follows a more than 90-minute virtual town hall last week that drew more than 500 of the union’s 2,600 members who debated the issue of whether to call for a vote. At that time, they were debating whether to vote no confidence in Temple president Jason Wingard, Provost Gregory N. Mandel and Board Chair Mitchell Morgan. (Last night’s email from the union, however, did not list anyone by name, but said “central administration.”)

Some argued for it, noting what they said was a mishandling of the graduate student strike during which the university has stopped paying for health care and tuition remission for striking members. They also cited non-contract renewals for some non-tenure faculty, mounting concerns about public safety in the wake of a police officer’s death, vacancies in some key administrative jobs, university finances and problems in the office of ethics and research.

But others said it would send the wrong message to vote no confidence in Temple’s first Black president when he had less than two years on the job and was confronting post-pandemic problems, like rising gun violence and a drop in enrollment, that are that are not in his control.